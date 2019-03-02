Annual Trivia Night

Google Calendar - Annual Trivia Night - 2019-03-02 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Annual Trivia Night - 2019-03-02 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Annual Trivia Night - 2019-03-02 18:00:00 iCalendar - Annual Trivia Night - 2019-03-02 18:00:00

Best Western Premier-Alton 3559 College Ave., Alton, Illinois 62002

Rotary of the Riverbend will be hosting their annual TRIVIA NIGHT!   Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Best Western Premier.  Doors open 6 PM, Game begins at 7 PM.

$20 per person/$160 table of 8.  Includes beer, soda & popcorn.   Prepayment includes 10 mulligans.   Bring your own snacks.   Additional games, major prize raffle & fun!

Benefiting Riverbend Rotary’s Scholarship Fund and Service Projects. 

Contact Brenda Eardley, 618-920-6337 or beardley52@gmail.com

Info
Best Western Premier-Alton 3559 College Ave., Alton, Illinois 62002 View Map
Trivia
618-920-6337
please enable javascript to view
Google Calendar - Annual Trivia Night - 2019-03-02 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Annual Trivia Night - 2019-03-02 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Annual Trivia Night - 2019-03-02 18:00:00 iCalendar - Annual Trivia Night - 2019-03-02 18:00:00