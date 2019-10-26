Apple Harvest Festival 5K

Saturday, Oct. 26, 9 am to 1 pm

Liberty Apple Orchard

8309 Kuhn Station Rd.

Edwardsville, IL 62025

(618) 659-9217

Liberty Apple Orchard is pleased to announce our 2nd Annual Apple Harvest Festival 5k Fun Run/walk on October 26, 2019 benefiting Friends of Kids with Cancer!

The Apple Harvest Festival will include bluegrass music from the Red Haired Boys, a bake sale, cider making demonstration, kids games and fun activities for children and families. All proceeds go to Friends of Kids with Cancer, a non-profit, that provides recreational, emotional and educational support to Metro-East kids struggling with difficult cancer treatments.

Friends of Kids with Cancer is a nonprofit organization devoted to enriching the lives of children fighting cancer in the St. Louis area. Their mission is to provide these special kids and families with the educational, emotional, and recreational support needed during the long hours of chemotherapy, illness, and isolation.