Archaeology Fridays
Center for American Archeology Education Center 598 Stage St. , Kampsville, Illinois 62053
×
Center for American Archeology
Education programs at the CAA museum
Fridays beginning June 5th - July 31st NO SESSION JULY 17th
Free educational program for kids entering the K-3rd grade levels and their parents. Each week is an adventure into the prehistoric past with stories, crafts and other hands on activities. Due to flood repair of our museum, Archaeology Fridays will be held at the old Kampsville School.
Info
Center for American Archeology Education Center 598 Stage St. , Kampsville, Illinois 62053 View Map
Education, Fun for Kids, History