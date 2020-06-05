Archaeology Fridays

Center for American Archeology Education Center 598 Stage St. , Kampsville, Illinois 62053

Fridays beginning June 5th - July 31st NO SESSION JULY 17th

Free educational program for kids entering the K-3rd grade levels and their parents. Each week is an adventure into the prehistoric past with stories, crafts and other hands on activities. Due to flood repair of our museum, Archaeology Fridays will be held at the old Kampsville School.

Center for American Archeology Education Center 598 Stage St. , Kampsville, Illinois 62053
Education, Fun for Kids, History
6186534316
