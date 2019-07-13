Archeology Day

× Expand Photo by Kathryn Chapman Edith Norton washing artifacts

Join us at the Center for American Archaeology to learn about the current archaeology research of the Lower Illinois Valley,listen to lectures and presentations on multiple archaeology topics, take part in excavation, artifact washing, flintknapping, spear throwing, ceramics, and more. Watch expert craftspeople demonstrate tool making, weaving, and other prehistoric technologies. An archaeologist will be on site to identify artifacts. Your archaeology adventure begins at the free CAA museum where maps to the activities will be available.