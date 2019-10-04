Archon 43

Friday, Oct. 4, 10 am

Saturday, Oct. 5, 10 am

Sunday, Oct. 6, 10 am to 5 pm

Gateway Convention Center

One Gateway Dr.

Collinsville, IL 62234

(800) 289-2388

Let your imagination soar at the Midwest's premier science fiction and fantasy event!

Archon, a convergence of sci-fi and fantasy fans, will celebrate its 43rd year. The internationally-known convention is well-attended and includes media guests, scientists, writers, artists, merchandise dealers and performers. It also features a grand masquerade, in which attendees dress up as their favorite character or one from their imagination and vie for first place bragging rights! Adult weekend pass is $75 and daily passes are available.