Area Small Businesses Team Up to Help Flood Victims

Alton, IL (June 5, 2019)—An Alton, Illinois brewery is teaming up with small businesses to help flood victims through a Flood Relief Fundraiser this Sunday, June 9, from 12:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. The fundraiser is organized and hosted by Lauren Pattan and James Rogalsky of the Old Bakery Beer Company located at 400 Landmarks Blvd less than 100 feet from flood waters, which have reached the second highest crest since the Flood of 1993.

Flood Relief Party tickets are on sale now for $25 and include sweets, snacks, drinks, live music, and the chance to win door prizes. 100 percent of ticket proceeds will go to the American Red Cross who is providing relief services to those hit hardest by flooding like Jersey and Calhoun Counties in Illinois.

Though the small businesses of Downtown Alton have seen alarming decreases in foot traffic since flooding began, many of them are teaming up to help.

“We’re really grateful for all the businesses who have stepped up, especially since most of them are facing flood-related decreases in business themselves,” said Lauren Pattan, COO of Old Bakery Beer. “Maybe it’s because we know firsthand how devastating flooding can be. Almost all of us were here for the Flood of ‘93—sandbagging on State Street is one of my earliest memories. I think we all feel lucky to still have our doors open, so we want to give back to those who can’t say the same or have been personally displaced.”

Snacks, sweets, and drinks will be provided by Bluff City Grill, Decaro’s, Eckert’s Farms, Gentelin’s on Broadway, Lucianna’s Pastries, My Just Desserts, Old Bakery Beer Company, PopUtopia, Post Commons, Strange Donuts, and Decaro’s with more to be announced. Guests can also look forward to live music from Big George Jr & the NGK Band, Darrius Spangler, Rory Morse, and The Mindframes.

Tickets can be purchased at https://floodrelief2019.eventbrite.com.

Pattan says those interested in supporting flood relief efforts can donate through the ticket link even if they can’t attend the event: “Those who cannot attend can instead choose to sponsor a ticket for flood victims and volunteers.”

Businesses interested in donating food or drinks should email Lauren Pattan at Lauren@OldBakeryBeer.com.