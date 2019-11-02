Arsenic and Old Lace
Centre Square 237 N. Spalding Avenue , Kentucky 40033
×
Jenny Kawa
You'll die laughing!
Notorious bachelor Mortimer Brewster has shocking news, but his sweet spinster aunts have killed his excitement….as well as quite a few men! Prepare to die with laughter!
Adult Cast
Directed by Kyle Mills
Dates/Times:
October 24 at 7pm
October 25 at 7pm
October 26 at 7pm
October 27 at 2pm
November 1 at 7pm
November 2 at 7pm
November 3 at 2 pm
Visit our website for more information: https://www.kentuckyclassicarts.com/arsenic-and-old-lace.html
Info
Centre Square 237 N. Spalding Avenue , Kentucky 40033 View Map
Theater & Dance