Artfully Local Art Tour Preview Show

× Expand Artfully Local, Jacoby arts Artfully Local Art Tour

Artfully Local Art Tour May 3, May 4 & 5

Artfully Local Art Tours is again presenting great local art for everyone to view. May 3 from 6 – 8 is preview night of many local artists.. This will be a Jacoby Art Center.

May 4 & 5 will be the tour. Locations include Carriage House Studio on Henry St, dark Horse Studio on Langdon, Jacoby Art Center on Broadway and JMC Gallery on Broadway. A special treat not to be missed is VonDell Gallery on 2nd St in Wood River with multiple artist displays.

Maps listing the locations and artists will be available Friday at Preview night at Jacoby and all day Ssaturday and Sunday at the different art locations. Come and see pottery, silversmith work, wood work, photography, glass work, painting, and more by local artists.

Watch for banners, signs and posters and check out artfully local facebook page.