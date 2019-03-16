Join Jacoby Arts Center and Warm Soda Magazine on February 16, 2019 for a day full of art, learning, networking, and community.

From noon to 5 p.m., several local artists will speak and/or perform at the Jacoby Arts Center. Topics range from photography and writing to podcasts to video game music.

We will be ending the day with a Q & A panel.

Free Admission.

All Ages Welcome.

Snack and drinks will be available for purchase.

Music by Joey Ciaramitaro

12:00pm

Joshua Grassle (Art & Community)

12:30pm

Sean Stone (Music & Video Games)

1:00pm

Warm Soda Magazine (Art & Publication)

1:30pm

Joey Ciaramitaro (Music & Performance)

2:00pm

Mike Wooff (Film, Photography, and Podcast)

2:30pm

Music by Grass & Stone

3:00pm

Jeanie Stephens (Writing & Photography)

3:30pm

For more information about “Artists in the Spotlight,” including information about becoming a participant, please contact Jacoby Arts Center at communications@jacobyartscenter.org or Warm Soda Magazine at warmsodamagazine@gmail.com