Artists in the Spotlight
Jacoby Arts Center 627 E Broadway, Alton, Illinois 62002
Join Jacoby Arts Center and Warm Soda Magazine on February 16, 2019 for a day full of art, learning, networking, and community.
From noon to 5 p.m., several local artists will speak and/or perform at the Jacoby Arts Center. Topics range from photography and writing to podcasts to video game music.
We will be ending the day with a Q & A panel.
Free Admission.
All Ages Welcome.
Snack and drinks will be available for purchase.
Music by Joey Ciaramitaro
12:00pm
Joshua Grassle (Art & Community)
12:30pm
Sean Stone (Music & Video Games)
1:00pm
Warm Soda Magazine (Art & Publication)
1:30pm
Joey Ciaramitaro (Music & Performance)
2:00pm
Mike Wooff (Film, Photography, and Podcast)
2:30pm
Music by Grass & Stone
3:00pm
Jeanie Stephens (Writing & Photography)
3:30pm
For more information about “Artists in the Spotlight,” including information about becoming a participant, please contact Jacoby Arts Center at communications@jacobyartscenter.org or Warm Soda Magazine at warmsodamagazine@gmail.com