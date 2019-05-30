Riverbend area Lutherans will celebrate the Ascension of Our Lord with Holy Communion on Thursday, May 30th, at 7:00 pm, at Resurrection Lutheran Church, 1211 Homer Adams Parkway, Godfrey. The Rev. Steven P. Tibbetts , STS, pastor at Resurrection, will be preacher and celebrant. All are welcome to participate in this festive worship service.

Ascension Day is the Christian holy day commemorating the ascending of the resurrected Jesus to the right hand of God the Father. It is celebrated on the 40th day of Easter in accordance with the New Testament account found in the Acts of the Apostles.

For more information call 618.466.2788 or view Resurrection's web site at http://www.resurrectiongodfrey.org

A congregation of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, Resurrection has been proclaiming the Gospel since 1978.