Ash & Dash

First United Methodist Church of Wood River 30 North Sixth Street, Wood River, Illinois 62095

At noon on Ash Wednesday, March 6 at 30 North Sixth Street, Wood River, Rev. Dr. Cary Beckwith will be celebrating communion with Wood River First Methodist's annual Ash & Dash.  Please drive by and receive communion and prayer. 

At 6 pm, Rev. Dr. Beckwith will be hosting an Ash Wednesday combined worship service with several area churches and anyone who would like to come! 

Please call the office at 618-254-1921 (T-F 9-1) for further information about either event. 

On Sundays, worship is at 10:30 am and anyone is welcome to come.

First United Methodist Church of Wood River 30 North Sixth Street, Wood River, Illinois 62095
618-254-1921
