Associated Press award-winning writer Mr. Anthony Kiekow keynotes Edwardsville community’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. program

(Edwardsville, IL): Mr. Anthony Kiekow, executive director of communications for Riverview Gardens School District (RGSD) in Missouri, keynotes this year's Dr. Martin Luther King Day Program on Monday, January 21, 2019, 10:00 a.m., at Mt. Joy Missionary Baptist Church, 327 Olive Street, Edwardsville, IL. The program is free and open to the public.

As executive director of communications, Mr. Kiekow is responsible for district-wide external and internal communications, including media relations, reputation management and community relations. Prior to joining RGSD, Mr. Kiekow served as public relations director for the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra. In his role with the symphony, Mr. Kiekow shaped media relations and created a ground-breaking television news-style storytelling project. He also spent seven years working as a television journalist for media outlets across the country, including Fox 2 in St. Louis and NBC 5 in Dallas, TX.

In addition to his professional achievements, Mr. Kiekow gives back to the community in various ways, including sharing his story of overcoming the challenges he faced as a 15-year-old high school drop-out. Mr. Kiekow has shared his story at schools, churches and community centers. The Minneapolis, Minnesota native received a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Minnesota, where he was a Ronald E. McNair Scholar and intern for the U.S. Congress. The North St. Louis County resident is a proud husband, father and member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.

“We are pleased Mr. Kiekow can join us on this special occasion and we look forward to learning from his life story,” said Steve Jackson, Pastor of Mt. Joy Missionary Baptist Church. Mt. Joy has been a part of the Edwardsville religious community since 1869.