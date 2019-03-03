They've been part of the Southern Rock scene for nearly 50 years.

Their biggest hits include So Into You, Champagne Jam, Imaginary Lover, Homesick, and Spooky. But there's so much more...With 15 albums of outstanding songwriting and performances, The Atlanta Rhythm Section represents the good things the phrase "classic rock" implies. So get your tickets now, watch, listen, enjoy - have yourself a "Large Time" when Atlanta Rhythm Section comes to the intimate Wildey Theatre.

