Audition Master Class with Joanne Gordon

× Expand c c

Why do some actors always land the role and others choke in audition?

Refine your audition technique and get the callback.

Class will include:

Vocal work: Many actors are not considered for call backs because they do not utilize their vocal strengths. Exercising and expanding your vocal ability is the key to making a strong impression.

Physical Self: You do not need to be a dancer – but you need to exude vitality and energy when you enter the room. Waking up your physical self is imperative

Refining your resume: Getting a professional looking resume is important. Each participant will learn format, content and how to eliminate padding from their resume

Presentation of self - finding the best you to bring to an audition. What to wear – what to say. We will define this process through repeated mock auditions.

Choice of material - building an audition repertoire. Having a wide range of material ready to perform is crucial. We will go through material you have accumulated and adding to it will be a central focus of the workshops.

Getting to YES - theatricality or truth - the power of the Imagination. Actors are often afraid to think and act “big”. Ridding yourself of that fear and plunging into theatrical truth is a crucial skill.

Cold reading techniques. Almost all film and television are cast through cold readings. The fear of approaching the page can be eliminated through craft and practice.

This master class is presented by Max & Louie Productions and taught by internationally renowned Sondheim scholar Joanne Gordon, former Artistic Director of California Repertory Company and Chair of the Department of Theatre Arts at California State University Long Beach.

Only ten spots available. For more information please contact De Kaplan at (314) 795-8778 or kapsite@aol.com.

Joanne Gordon’s Full Bio: https://maxandlouie.com/shows/indecent/joanne-gordon/