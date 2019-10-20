Autumn Psychic and Crystal Fair

Saturday, Oct. 19, 11 am to 6 pm

Sunday, Oct. 20, Noon to 5 pm

It’s Raining Zen

301 E. Broadway

Alton, IL 62002

(618) 717-0546

Enjoy a two-day Psychic Fair in October! Come out and experience the Riverbend's largest new age and metaphysical event in the haunted and historic Mineral Springs Hotel! Sound healers, mediums, intuitive, readers, psychics, crafts, jewelry makers and so much more will be available all weekend! $5 is all it takes for the entire weekend and refreshments will be available, so come out and make a day of it!

For more information, call (618) 717-0546.