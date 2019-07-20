Back to School Bash - Hartford Assembly of God

Lewis and Clark State Historic Site 1 Lewis and Clark Trail, Hartford, Illinois

Hartford Assembly of God is hosting its annual Back to School Bash on July 20, 2019 from 10-2. We will be giving away 1200 backpacks full of school supplies, free food, drinks, haircuts, face painting, bounce houses & a rock wall. we will also have free Vision and Dental Screenings. We also have a medical truck to give screenings to adults. The St Louis Food bank will be there to donate 20,000 pounds of food to families in need!! See www.hartfordag.com for details.

Info

Lewis and Clark State Historic Site 1 Lewis and Clark Trail, Hartford, Illinois View Map
Community Outreach, education
