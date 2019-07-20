× Expand www.hartfordag.com Back to School Bash

Hartford Assembly of God is hosting its annual Back to School Bash on July 20, 2019 from 10-2. We will be giving away 1200 backpacks full of school supplies, free food, drinks, haircuts, face painting, bounce houses & a rock wall. we will also have free Vision and Dental Screenings. We also have a medical truck to give screenings to adults. The St Louis Food bank will be there to donate 20,000 pounds of food to families in need!! See www.hartfordag.com for details.