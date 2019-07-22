Watershed Nature Center

1591 Tower Avenue,

P.O. Box 843,

Edwardsville, IL, 62025

Local Contact: Danielle Kulina, Education Coordinator, 618-692-7578, danielle@watershednc.org

Event Date: July 22 & 23, 2019 9am-11am

Event: Back to School Summer Camp

Description:

Explore all the habitats the Watershed has to offer in this one day camp!

Your child will spend the morning exploring all the different habitats the Watershed Nature Center has to offer! We will do several educational activities to learn about these different ecosystems and the creatures that inhabit them. Activities include dip-netting, microscope examination, field research and much more! Registration is 20 dollars per child.

July 22 9am-12pm: Kids entering 2nd & 3rd Grade

July 23 9am-12pm: Kids entering 4th & 5th Grade

Registration is required due to limited space. Please register by Saturday, July 20th!

https://www.signupgenius.com/go/30E0B4BAEAA28A4FF2-watershed5

For additional information please contact Watershed Nature Center, 618-692-7578 or email info@watershednc.org. For events visit www.watershednaturecenter.org.

The Watershed Nature Center is a +40 acre park with a one mile walking trail that connects our three native illinois habitats and our various observation features, such as the Tree House, Marsh Walk, Observation Tower.