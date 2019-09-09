Bake Sale Fundraiser

Corner of Milton Road and Oakwood Ave., Alton, Illinois 62002

Bake Sale to Support Homeless Women and Children's Shelter

Monday, September 9 from 2 until 4 p.m.

Corner of Milton Road and Oakwood Avenue in Alton

Mister Donut donuts available for purchase!

All proceeds will go to supporting Good Samaritan House of Granite City, Inc., the ONLY homeless women and children's shelter in Madison County.

