Bake Sale Fundraiser
Corner of Milton Road and Oakwood Ave., Alton, Illinois 62002
Bake Sale to Support Homeless Women and Children's Shelter
Monday, September 9 from 2 until 4 p.m.
Corner of Milton Road and Oakwood Avenue in Alton
Mister Donut donuts available for purchase!
All proceeds will go to supporting Good Samaritan House of Granite City, Inc., the ONLY homeless women and children's shelter in Madison County.
Corner of Milton Road and Oakwood Ave., Alton, Illinois 62002
