Bakers & Hale Car Cruise-In

Bakers & Hale 7120 Montclaire Ave, Godfrey, Illinois 62035

Join us and other vehicle enthusiasts to show off your ride or just come and check them out.

- Free Admission!!!

- All makes and models welcome

- Large paved parking lot

- 100+ person outdoor patio with full bar

- Right off of Interstate 255

- Happy hour food and drink specials are from 3-6

- Cruise-in from 6-9

- Attendance prizes awarded!!

Info

Bakers & Hale 7120 Montclaire Ave, Godfrey, Illinois 62035
