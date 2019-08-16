Bakers & Hale Car Cruise-In
Bakers & Hale 7120 Montclaire Ave, Godfrey, Illinois 62035
×
Kalli Erwin
Cruise-In flyer
Join us and other vehicle enthusiasts to show off your ride or just come and check them out.
- Free Admission!!!
- All makes and models welcome
- Large paved parking lot
- 100+ person outdoor patio with full bar
- Right off of Interstate 255
- Happy hour food and drink specials are from 3-6
- Cruise-in from 6-9
- Attendance prizes awarded!!
Info
Bakers & Hale 7120 Montclaire Ave, Godfrey, Illinois 62035 View Map
car show, Event, Show, Travel