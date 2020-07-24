BALANCE – The Concept and Exhibit

× Expand Jacoby Arts Center Balance - art exhibit at Jacoby Arts Center

BALANCE is a colorful, uplifting exhibition that explores balance in a playful and joyful way through the works of four area artists. Using paint, fiber and clay, the show’s artists express the concept of “balance” in a variety of works, both visual and functional, abstract and literal.

BALANCE will be on exhibit at the Arts Center from July 5 – August 16. There will be a reception Friday, July 24, 6:00-8:00 p.m. A cash / credit bar will be available. Jacoby Arts Center is located at 627 E. Broadway, Alton.

The four artists are Mark Witzling, abstract painter; Garry McMichael, realist painter; Diane Tessman, fiber artist; and Jerry C. Williams, ceramics artist.

Mark Witzling (https://www.markwitzlingart.com) and Garry McMichael (http://www.garrymcmichael.com) have exhibited together previously and have discovered that Witzling’s abstract visions contrast beautifully (and in balance) with McMichael’s realistic still-lifes. For this exhibition, McMichael will be contrasting his realistic still-life paintings of “Mystic Cairns” with Witzling’s beautiful abstract paintings.

Witzling works in oil and cold wax. His art has been shown extensively in St Louis and has been accepted into numerous art exhibitions and art fairs. McMichael is a commercial photographer and realistic painter. His view of life is immersed in reality. His “Mystic Cairns” is an encompassing body of work he’s been creating over the past four years.

Diane Tessman (http://www.tessmantextiles.com) is a fiber artist whose fiber art has been in numerous exhibitions, competitions, art fairs and galleries throughout the St. Louis region for more than forty years. Much of her art is functional in use but always artistic in color, texture and design. For the exhibit, Tessman chose to contrast the impermanence of fiber with the more permanent nature of wood in a balance of strength and sustainability.

Jerry Williams (https://www.facebook.com/jcwilliamsfinearts) is a full-time artist who daily attempts to find balance in his art, making it both functional and sculptural. With amazing detail, he creates interesting designs and drawings, even in the bottom and backsides of his pieces. His beautiful, robust pottery offers an excellent counterbalance to the 2D art of Witzling and McMichael. Williams attempts to find balance

About the Jacoby Arts Center

The mission of the Jacoby Arts Center is to nurture and promote the practice and appreciation of the arts through education, exhibits, cultural programs and community outreach initiatives. Jacoby Arts Center is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization. The Jacoby Arts Center is partially supported by a grant from the Illinois Arts Council Agency.

Jacoby Arts Center, 627 E. Broadway, Alton, IL 62002 / 618-462-5222 / info@jacobyartscenter.com