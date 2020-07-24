BALANCE Exhibit reception

× Expand jacoby arts center balance exhibit

Balance, an exhibition by four area artists, Jerry C. Williams, Ceramics Artist, Mark Witzling, Abstract Painter, Diane Tessman, Fiber Artist and Garry McMichael, Realist Painter. It seems this exhibition could not have been planned for a better time. We are desperately trying to find and keep our lives in balance. At this very moment, everyone is caught up in a world consumed with medical, social and political crisis, all happening at the same time. We find ourselves struggling to keep our families healthy, productive and well fed. Hopefully, this exhibition, Balance, can give us some relief and help us and the world we live in.