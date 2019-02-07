Bald Eagle Days at Pere Marquette State Park

to Google Calendar - Bald Eagle Days at Pere Marquette State Park - 2019-02-07 08:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Bald Eagle Days at Pere Marquette State Park - 2019-02-07 08:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Bald Eagle Days at Pere Marquette State Park - 2019-02-07 08:00:00 iCalendar - Bald Eagle Days at Pere Marquette State Park - 2019-02-07 08:00:00

Pere Marquette State Park 13112 Visitor Center Lane, Grafton, Illinois 62037

Bald Eagle Days at Pere Marquette State Park

February 1, 2, 4, 5, 7, 8, 14, 15, 22 and 25, 8 am to 2 pm

Pere Marquette State Park

13112 Visitor Center Lane

Grafton, IL 62037

(618) 786-3323

A site interpreter at Pere Marquette State Park will be presenting informative programs about bald eagles this winter. Visitors will learn to distinguish between immature and mature bald eagles, what eagles eat, why they spend winter months in the area and much more. All programs will begin at the park's visitor center at 8:30 a.m. Reservations are required. There will be a short video presentation followed by an observational drive to view the wintering bald eagles. Please dress warmly and have a full tank of gas. For more information or reservations, call (618) 786-3323.

Info
Pere Marquette State Park 13112 Visitor Center Lane, Grafton, Illinois 62037 View Map
Leisure & Recreation
to Google Calendar - Bald Eagle Days at Pere Marquette State Park - 2019-02-07 08:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Bald Eagle Days at Pere Marquette State Park - 2019-02-07 08:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Bald Eagle Days at Pere Marquette State Park - 2019-02-07 08:00:00 iCalendar - Bald Eagle Days at Pere Marquette State Park - 2019-02-07 08:00:00 to Google Calendar - Bald Eagle Days at Pere Marquette State Park - 2019-02-08 08:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Bald Eagle Days at Pere Marquette State Park - 2019-02-08 08:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Bald Eagle Days at Pere Marquette State Park - 2019-02-08 08:00:00 iCalendar - Bald Eagle Days at Pere Marquette State Park - 2019-02-08 08:00:00