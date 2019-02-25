Bald Eagle Days at Pere Marquette State Park

February 1, 2, 4, 5, 7, 8, 14, 15, 22 and 25, 8 am to 2 pm

Pere Marquette State Park

13112 Visitor Center Lane

Grafton, IL 62037

(618) 786-3323

A site interpreter at Pere Marquette State Park will be presenting informative programs about bald eagles this winter. Visitors will learn to distinguish between immature and mature bald eagles, what eagles eat, why they spend winter months in the area and much more. All programs will begin at the park's visitor center at 8:30 a.m. Reservations are required. There will be a short video presentation followed by an observational drive to view the wintering bald eagles. Please dress warmly and have a full tank of gas. For more information or reservations, call (618) 786-3323.