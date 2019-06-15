Barbecue still on to help single-parent families fight cancer

The “Fight Like Dottie” benefit may have been rained out in early May, but River Bend motorcycle clubs and supporters will be showing their barbecue skills in the fourth annual competition Saturday, June 15, at the Alton Moose Lodge.

The barbeque contest as well as a motorcycle and car show begin at noon on the parking lot of the Alton Moose Lodge, 526 E. Delmar Ave. in Godfrey behind the Target store.

Admission is $2 for adults and no charge for children 12 or younger. People are invited to sample the offerings prepared by each competitor. Winners are decided by popular vote. The same holds true for the motorcycle and car entries. Awards will be presented at 3 p.m.

Full plate dinners will be available for purchase and there will be vendors offering other wares.

All proceeds will go directly to the “Fight Like Dottie” Benefit Group that helps one-parent households where someone is fighting cancer.

“Fight Like Dottie” began in 2012, a year after friends put together a benefit for Dottie Wiley, a single mother of three diagnosed with stage four lung cancer.

“We were rained out in May, but we’re back in June to help people who really need it,” group President Jen Brown said. “In the last year we’ve helped families pay bills, gotten them gift cards for things they needed and just helped anyway we could.” The group serves families in Madison County and beyond.

Brown said “Fight Like Dottie” does four to six benefits each year and all money collected goes to the families.