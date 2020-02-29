Basketball Exhibition Games

Evangelical School 1212 W Homer M Adams Pkwy, Godfrey, Illinois 62035

Four basketball teams made up of current students, alumni, teachers, parents, coaches, and members of the community will play a mini-tournament. Concessions, 50-50 tickets, and auction items will all be available.

Admission is $5 - adults, $3 - students, Free - age 3 and under

Profits go toward the 2020 8th Grade Washington DC Trip

6184473089
