Basketball Exhibition Games

Four basketball teams made up of current students, alumni, teachers, parents, coaches, and members of the community will play a mini-tournament. Concessions, 50-50 tickets, and auction items will all be available.

Admission is $5 - adults, $3 - students, Free - age 3 and under

Profits go toward the 2020 8th Grade Washington DC Trip