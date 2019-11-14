Battle of the Beers and Vine Off

Who will this year’s winner be?

Never attended? Here’s how it works:

Local distributors showcase what they believe is their best of the best in Beer and Wine.

YOU sample then decide which is your favorite and which should hold the title of the Best Beer and Best Wine and cast your vote.

Votes are tallied and winner is announced at 7:30 pm.

Winner of the Best Beer is featured on tap at Great Rivers Tap & Grill and the Best Wine is showcased at the bar for 30 days after the battle.

The distributor holds the title until the next biannual Battle.

Event is FREE and open to the public!

***Must be 21 to participate***

For more information, call (618) 462-1220.