Battle of the Voices Competition
Lewis and Clark Community College 5800 Godfrey Road, Godfrey, Illinois 62035
Choirs, Groups and Soloists can compete and win $500/Best Choir, $300/Best Group, $200/ Best Soloist. Entry fee- $50 for choirs and $25 for groups or soloists. Come out and witness fun loving competition and enjoy outstanding musical talent.
Contact Carol Hudson at hloracy@aol.com or 314-610-4962 for an entry form
Info
Lewis and Clark Community College 5800 Godfrey Road, Godfrey, Illinois 62035 View Map
benefit, Competition