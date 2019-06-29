Battle of the Voices Competition

Lewis and Clark Community College 5800 Godfrey Road, Godfrey, Illinois 62035

Choirs, Groups and Soloists can compete and win $500/Best Choir, $300/Best Group, $200/ Best Soloist. Entry fee- $50 for choirs and $25 for groups or soloists. Come out and witness fun loving competition and enjoy outstanding musical talent.

Contact Carol Hudson at hloracy@aol.com or 314-610-4962 for an entry form

