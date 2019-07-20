BBQ Contest and Cornhole Tournament

VFW Cottage Hills 121 S. Williams Street, Cottage Hills, Illinois

Come out and choose your favorite BBQ for the people's choice award.

$5 per person.

Cornhole Tournament registration begins at 11 am, Tournament at 12. $40 per two person team. Guaranteed at least three games.

Ace Hardware will be on site demonstrating a Treager grill.

Food will be available for purchase.

Proceeds to benefit Bethalto Christmas Village.

