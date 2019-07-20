BBQ Contest and Cornhole Tournament
VFW Cottage Hills 121 S. Williams Street, Cottage Hills, Illinois
Come out and choose your favorite BBQ for the people's choice award.
$5 per person.
Cornhole Tournament registration begins at 11 am, Tournament at 12. $40 per two person team. Guaranteed at least three games.
Ace Hardware will be on site demonstrating a Treager grill.
Food will be available for purchase.
Proceeds to benefit Bethalto Christmas Village.
