BBQ Fund Raiser

September 20 & 21, 2019

11am-6pm

Nameoki United Methodist Church

1900 Pontoon Road

Granite City, IL 62040

(618) 877-1936

Brats, Pork Steaks, Hot Dogs

Homemade Coleslaw, Potato salad and Baked Beans

If you have questions, contact Linda at (618) 877-1936.