Beatles Go Jazz At The Ozark Theatre
Ozark Theatre 103 E. Lockwood Ave., Webster Groves, Missouri 63119
×
Route 66 Orchestra
Route 66 Beatles Go Jazz
The Route 66 Orchestra will play jazz versions of the Beatles hits. Features Bob Row, Tom Byrne, Chuck Kennedy, Sarah Cosano and Valerie Tichacek. Tickets are $10 at the door. Free parking in the Ozark Theatre's private parking lots. Entrance to the theatre from the side parking lot.
Info
Ozark Theatre 103 E. Lockwood Ave., Webster Groves, Missouri 63119 View Map
Concerts & Live Music