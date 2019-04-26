Beatles Go Jazz At The Ozark Theatre

Ozark Theatre 103 E. Lockwood Ave., Webster Groves, Missouri 63119

The Route 66 Orchestra will play jazz versions of the Beatles hits. Features Bob Row, Tom Byrne, Chuck Kennedy, Sarah Cosano and Valerie Tichacek. Tickets are $10 at the door. Free parking in the Ozark Theatre's private parking lots. Entrance to the theatre from the side parking lot.

Ozark Theatre 103 E. Lockwood Ave., Webster Groves, Missouri 63119
