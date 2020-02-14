Beer & Dessert Pairing with Tanya Ott

The Old Bakery Beer Company has partnered up with Tanya Ott (of the Great American Baking Show, Season 5) to bring you a delicious array of beer and dessert pairings this Valentine's Day!

You will be guided through four tasty desserts, each paired with one of their certified organic craft beers. Guests will also hear from Tanya about her experience on the Great American Baking Show and what is next for her!

Tickets are on sale now on Eventbrite for $30 per person. They do not expect to have any tickets available at the door, so make sure to reserve your spot soon!