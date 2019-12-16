Behavioral Health Care Job Fair - Chestnut Health Systems - Maryville Campus

Chestnut Health Systems - Maryville Campus 2148 Vadalabene Dr., Maryville, Illinois 62062

These opportunities offer scheduling to meet the many demands of your life with available shifts covering 24 hours/7 days per week. At the job fair, interested applicants will meet with the supervisory staff, tour the facility and have a chance to interview with a hiring manager.

Bring your enthusiasm and compassion to help others and we will provide you with a nurturing, caring, and educational environment in which to work.

618-877-4420
