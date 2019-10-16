Bench Dedication Ceremony for Trustee Eldon “Twirp” Williams

GODFREY OFFICIALS TO HOLD DEDICATION CEREMONY TO HONOR THE LIFE OF ELDON “TWIRP” WILLIAMS ON THE 1 YEAR ANNIVERSARY OF HIS PASSING OCTOBER 16TH

10/10/2019

Mayor McCormick has announced that village officials will be holding a bench dedication ceremony in Glazebrook Park on Wednesday, October 16th 2019 at 5:00 PM to honor the life of Trustee Eldon “Twirp” Williams.

Williams, who was an Air Force veteran and a beloved figure in the community had served for multiple decades in local government dating all the way back to the late 1950’s starting as a Justice of the peace, spending 40 years as Godfrey’s Tax Assessor and finally serving several terms as a village Trustee where he was chairman of the Public Safety Committee and Mayor Pro Tem. He was also a renowned realtor for Landmark Realty.

The ceremony will be held at 5:00PM on October 16, 2019 at Glazebrook Park, 1401 Stamper Lane. There will be a bench that will be dedicated to his memory located between the concession stand (near the patio area) and the pond. Village officials are extending the invitation out to the community so that everyone can come out and join them in the celebration of his life.

For any questions or concerns related to this press release you may contact Mayor McCormick at (618) 466-3324