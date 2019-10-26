The Benefits of Using Crystals in Your Yoga Practice

Learn to use crystals in your yoga practice and throughout your day.

Amanda Lippner, RYT, uses crystals in her job and daily in her personal life. In this workshop, she'll share with us some basic information about crystals and their properties before leading us in a class using them.

We’ll start with a short meditation practice and then move on to a few restorative poses incorporating our crystals and end with savasana.

Bring your favorite crystals and stones. Some crystals will be available for use. Crystals and crystal-related items available for purchase; cash only please.

Class is limited to 8 so please pre-register to reserve your spot!

To ensure your place, follow the link to pre-register: theyogaconnection.me/sign-up

Cost is $15