16th “BEST OF MARYVILLE” ART CONTEST & SHOW

Maryville will host its 16th “Best of Maryville“ Art Contest and Show on March 24, from 1:00-3:00 at the Community Center, 500 E. Division Street. Artists and photographers can enter in 6 different age divisions: K-2nd, 3rd-5th, 6th-8th Grades, High School, and Amateur and Open.

Participants in the three Grade School divisions can enter art work on any subject, but high school and adults must submit their artwork or photos on something in or around Maryville, thus the name “Best of Maryville”. Prizes are provided courtesy of Juneau Associates, Inc. PC, Edwardsville.

An application and more information can be found on the website www.vil.maryville.il.us or call 618- 772-8555 to answer any questions. The contest is open to the public and everyone is invited to stop by to enjoy refreshments and all the entries. Check out the Photo Gallery on our website to see last year’s contest and possibly get ideas!