Bethalto Christmas Village

Saturday, Nov. 30, 5 pm to 8 pm

Bethalto Central Park

213 N. Prairie St.

Bethalto, IL 62010

(618) 377-8051

Celebrate Christmas with a stroll through Central Park in Bethalto, with decorated, lighted Christmas-themed cottages, live music, great food, a visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus, holiday vendors and crafters, a live nativity scene, children's craft area, petting zoo, barrel car rides and more! In the true spirit of the holiday, the 75 live trees used to provide a beautiful backdrop at the event will be given to families in need afterwards.

Bethalto Christmas Village is a free, family-fun event designed to share the Spirit of Christmas throughout the community and region. Created for all ages, by all ages, Bethalto Christmas Village embodies the cooperation of residents, businesses, churches, civic organizations and village officials to create an amazing Christmas experience! There will be musical entertainment from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. each night.

For more information, call (618) 377-8051.