Bethalto Halloween Parade: NEW DATE!
Downtown Bethalto Bethalto, Illinois 62010
The date of the Bethalto Halloween Parade has been changed from Monday, October 28 TO Tuesday, October 29.
The parade will line up at the Bank of Edwardsville parking lot at 6pm and will travel the parade route north down Prairie Street and empty into Central Park for our Trunk or Treat.
Trunk or Treat is expected to run from 7pm-8pm after the parade.
Info
