Bethalto Rotary Halloween Parade

Monday, Oct. 28, 6 pm to 9 pm

Village of Bethalto

213 N. Prarie St.

Bethalto, IL 62010

The annual Halloween Parade, sponsored by the Bethalto Rotary Club will be held during the week of Halloween. Line up for the parade begins at TheBank of Edwardsville on Prairie St. The parade moves north on Prairie and concludes near Central Park.