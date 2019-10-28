Bethalto Rotary Halloween Parade
Village of Bethalto 213 North Prairie Street, Bethalto, Illinois 62010
Monday, Oct. 28, 6 pm to 9 pm
The annual Halloween Parade, sponsored by the Bethalto Rotary Club will be held during the week of Halloween. Line up for the parade begins at TheBank of Edwardsville on Prairie St. The parade moves north on Prairie and concludes near Central Park.
