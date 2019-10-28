Bethalto Rotary Halloween Parade

to Google Calendar - Bethalto Rotary Halloween Parade - 2019-10-28 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Bethalto Rotary Halloween Parade - 2019-10-28 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Bethalto Rotary Halloween Parade - 2019-10-28 18:00:00 iCalendar - Bethalto Rotary Halloween Parade - 2019-10-28 18:00:00

Village of Bethalto 213 North Prairie Street, Bethalto, Illinois 62010

Bethalto Rotary Halloween Parade

Monday, Oct. 28, 6 pm to 9 pm

Village of Bethalto

213 N. Prarie St.

Bethalto, IL 62010

The annual Halloween Parade, sponsored by the Bethalto Rotary Club will be held during the week of Halloween. Line up for the parade begins at TheBank of Edwardsville on Prairie St. The parade moves north on Prairie and concludes near Central Park. 

Info

Village of Bethalto 213 North Prairie Street, Bethalto, Illinois 62010 View Map
Halloween, Leisure & Recreation, Parade
to Google Calendar - Bethalto Rotary Halloween Parade - 2019-10-28 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Bethalto Rotary Halloween Parade - 2019-10-28 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Bethalto Rotary Halloween Parade - 2019-10-28 18:00:00 iCalendar - Bethalto Rotary Halloween Parade - 2019-10-28 18:00:00