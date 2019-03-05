INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S ORGANIZATION

LOCATION FOR IWO MEETING

Community Room, Eden Village, 200 S. Station Road, Glen Carbon, IL 62034

Look for Blue Sign out front of the “Information and Administrative Office”

TUESDAY, MARCH 5, 2019. 6:30 pm (Please note time change)

PROGRAM SPEAKER: MARLA SCHRADER

TOPIC: BETHLEHEM 2019: Daily Life for Children and Families in the Middle East

What is it like to live in Bethlehem today? What is daily life like for Palestinian children? How can families thrive while living under militarized oppression and heavy restrictions to basic freedoms? Learn how women have led a non-violent movement for peace which is both locally relevant and also connects to struggles in other parts of the world.

Marla Schrader has been an advocate for Middle East peace for the past thirty years. She first traveled to the region in 1988 and then returned to the Palestinian territories and Israel to work with Palestinian non-governmental environmental, human rights and faith based organizations for over a decade. Since that time, she has traveled to Jordan, Syria, Cyprus, Turkey, Egypt and Tunisia, as well as led educational tours. She edited Occupied with Nonviolence: A Palestinian Woman Speaks from Fortress Press (2008). She holds a B.A. in Human Development and Social Relations from Earlham College and a Master of Divinity from Pacific School of Religion.

IWO SILENT AUCTION

Please bring some great items to donate for the IWO Silent Auction

The International Women’s Organization (IWO) provides cross-cultural opportunities, educational programs and social activities for American and International women of the Metro-East Area. Women gather and share life experiences; network; learn about other cultures and traditions; build new global friendships and help create international understanding. IWO is a sister organization to the International Hospitality Program at SIUE and is affiliated with the SIUE International Affairs Office.

Refreshments are served. Everyone is welcome! Bring a friend!

For additional information: Esther 406-0259, Barbara 830-5804, Jodi 312-399-0694 or Joyce 931-0041.