Beverly Farm Foundation Announces First Annual Campus Wide Fun Run – No Foolin’ Fun Run on the Farm

GODFREY, IL – Beverly Farm is excited to announce the first ever “Fun Run” event that will open up our 200 acre campus to the community for a 5K or 1 mile run/walk. This event will be held on Saturday, April 6th and all proceeds will benefit the individuals who reside at Beverly Farm Foundation. The information is as follows:

Race Time: 8:00am Packet Pick-Up: 7:00am

Adults: $25.00 Children (17 and younger): $20.00

Registration due by March 20th for a Long Sleeve T Shirt!

Register at www.beverlyfarm.org

For more information, contact Taylor Justice at tjustice@beverlyfarm.org or

(618)466-0367 ext. 649.

About Beverly Farm

Beverly Farm was founded in 1897 by Dr. William H.C. Smith and his wife, Elizabeth to establish a caring home, socialization, proper medical care, healthy diet, physical exercise, education, recreation and meaningful work for people living with developmental disabilities. Today it is a planned community that looks and feels like a neighborhood. There are homes; a recreation center with a pool; an equestrian center; medical services; therapies, and much more. Nearly 400 individuals who live with intellectual or developmental disabilities call Beverly Farm home. We challenge and encourage them to live their best life. Beverly Farm also manages an onsite thrift shop and coffee shop, and members of our local community are encouraged to visit and make use of these amenities.

The mission of Beverly Farm is to provide a loving, caring home for adults with developmental disabilities, providing each individual with physical and emotional security and a dignified quality of life, with opportunities and challenges, within each individual’s functional capabilities.

Contact

Cody Hinkle

Director of Marketing and Communications, Beverly Farm Foundation

Email: chinkle@beverlyfarm.org

Tel: 618.466.0367 ext. 681