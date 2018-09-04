Bible Study about "The Book of Psalms"
First United Methodist Church of Wood River 30 North Sixth Street, Wood River, Illinois 62095
Rev. Dr. Cary Beckwith from First United Methodist Church and Wanda United Methodist Church is beginning a Bible Study about "The Book of Psalms" on Tuesdays, September 4th at 11:00 am at 30 North Sixth Street, Wood River (side entrance).
For more information (618) 254-1921.
On Wednesdays starting Sept. 5th he will be starting "The Book of Psalms" at 11 am and 6 pm at Wanda United Methodist Church at 4813 Wanda Road, Roxana.
For more information (618) 254-0122.
All are invited to come to one or all of the designated times and places.
