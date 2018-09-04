Rev. Dr. Cary Beckwith from First United Methodist Church and Wanda United Methodist Church is beginning a Bible Study about "The Book of Psalms" on Tuesdays, September 4th at 11:00 am at 30 North Sixth Street, Wood River (side entrance).

For more information (618) 254-1921.

On Wednesdays starting Sept. 5th he will be starting "The Book of Psalms" at 11 am and 6 pm at Wanda United Methodist Church at 4813 Wanda Road, Roxana.

For more information (618) 254-0122.

All are invited to come to one or all of the designated times and places.

First United Methodist Church, 30 North Sixth Street, Wood River, IL 62095; (618) 254-1921, fax: (618) 254-1846; email: woodriverfumc@yahoo.com; facebook: Wood River 1st United Methodist Church