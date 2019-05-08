Big Truck Day

Wednesday, May 8, 10 am to 1 pm

Robert E. Glazebrook Park

1401 Stamper Lane

Godfrey, IL 62035

(618) 466-1483

Join the Village of Godfrey and their fleet of BIG trucks at the seventh annual BIG Truck Day in Glazebrook Park.

Displays by the Godfrey Fire Protection District, Pepsi America, the Madison County Sherriff’s Department, the Godfrey Street Department, and many more will be available for children to view, touch and explore.