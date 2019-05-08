Big Truck Day
Glazebrook Park 1401 Stamper Ln, Godfrey, Illinois 62035
Wednesday, May 8, 10 am to 1 pm
Robert E. Glazebrook Park
1401 Stamper Lane
Godfrey, IL 62035
(618) 466-1483
Join the Village of Godfrey and their fleet of BIG trucks at the seventh annual BIG Truck Day in Glazebrook Park.
Displays by the Godfrey Fire Protection District, Pepsi America, the Madison County Sherriff’s Department, the Godfrey Street Department, and many more will be available for children to view, touch and explore.
