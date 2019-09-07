Thousands of Cyclists Will Ride Up to 200 Miles Toward a World Free of MS

National MS Society’s Bike MS is the Largest Fundraising Bike Series in the World

ST. LOUIS, MO — 2,000 cyclists are setting out to raise $1.7 million to make a difference in the lives of nearly 1 million people living with multiple sclerosis in the U.S. Cyclists will ride up to 200 miles over 2 days. Bike MS: Gateway Getaway will depart from Lewis and Clark Community College in Godfrey on September 7 and conclude back in Godfrey on September 8. The ride will feature scenic views of the Great River Road on Day 1 for the 75 and 100-mile routes. Local celebrity and MS advocate Charles Glenn will kick off Bike MS by singing the national anthem at the start line just like he has many times for the Stanley Cup Championship team, the St. Louis Blues.

This year, cyclists are inspired by a new study conducted by the National Multiple Sclerosis Society and published in the February 15, 2019, online issue of Neurology®, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology, which shows more than twice as many people in the U.S. are living with multiple sclerosis than previously thought. The previous studies estimated the prevalence to be 400,000, but this new study shows that number is closer to 1 million.

“Twice as many people need a cure and to know they have a community to support them,” said Christie Derbin, Executive Director, National MS Society, Gateway. “With each pedal stroke and fundraising dollar, our cyclists are bringing us closer to our ultimate finish line – a world free of MS.”

Bike MS: Gateway Getaway is one of more than 70 rides across the country hosted by the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. This year, more than 80,000 people are expected to participate in Bike MS nationwide.

Primal is the Premier National Sponsor of Bike MS and the official National Cycling Apparel Sponsor. Primal also sponsors “I Ride with MS,” a special program recognizing Bike MS cyclists living with the disease. Pop Sockets, Shower Pass and Left Hand Brewing are the National Sponsors of Bike MS. Local sponsors include Express Scripts, BJC Healthcare, Maritz, Purina, Chameleon Integrated Services.

WHEN: September 7-8; Cyclists take off at 7:30 a.m.

WHERE: Lewis and Clark Community College; 5800 Godfrey Road Godfrey, IL 62035

ROUTE OPTIONS: Many route options are available both Saturday and Sunday starting at 25 miles up to 100 miles

WHY BIKE MS: Bike MS brings people together as individuals and as teams to conquer a challenge and share an unforgettable experience with friends, family and coworkers—while raising money to make a difference in the lives of people affected by MS.

PARTICIPATION/ VOLUNTEER REGISTRATION: bikeMS.org, 855-372-1331 or fundraisingsupport@nmss.org.

To experience Bike MS, check out this video: https://youtu.be/9yzv6GOz8oA

About Multiple Sclerosis

Multiple sclerosis is an unpredictable, often disabling disease of the central nervous system that disrupts the flow of information within the brain, and between the brain and body. Symptoms vary from person to person and range from numbness and tingling, to walking difficulties, fatigue, dizziness, pain, depression, blindness and paralysis. The progress, severity and specific symptoms of MS in any one person cannot yet be predicted, but advances in research and treatment are leading to better understanding and moving us closer to a world free of MS. Most people with MS are diagnosed between the ages of 20 and 50, with three times more women than men being diagnosed with the disease. A recent study led by the National MS Society estimates that nearly 1 million people are living with MS in the United States; twice as many than previously thought.

The National MS Society is united to do something about MS now and end this disease forever. Learn more at nationalMSsociety.org or call 1-800-344-4867.