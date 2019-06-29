Get ready to roll out and pig out at the third annual Bikes & BBQ Festival at the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater on Saturday, June 29, presented by Sauce Magazine.

See hundreds of motorcycles on display including exotic and custom bikes. Hear amazing live music from local rockers and dig into the finest-tasting barbecue prepared by renowned pit masters from around the region.

The event begins at 11 a.m. and concludes at 5 p.m.

General Admission is FREE.

More information to come!