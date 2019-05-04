Billy Royce & Triple Trouble - (a tribute to Stevie Ray Vaughn)

Billy Royce and Triple Trouble is the nation's top Stevie Ray Vaughan Tribute Act. Based out of Kansas City, they are comprised of Billy Royce, who was the lead guitarist and bassist of the Jimmie Van Zant Band. The Triple Trouble band features top seasoned musicians.

Kansas Cities blues guitarist extraordinaire Billy Royce, delivers a spot on rendition of Stevie Ray Vaughan's music, playing thru both, vintage fender amps and guitars.

With the large Texas flag backdrop, they will bring in all the SRV hits at Wildey Theatre. Triple Trouble delivers a spot on rendition of the music that has defined blues rock today. They are a stellar entertainment experience for all ages.

