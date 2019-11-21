Bingo for Books
Six Mile Regional Library District- Niedringhaus Building 2001 Delmar Avenue, Granite City, Illinois 62040
Bingo for BooksNovember 21 — 6 PM2001 Delmar Ave Play Bingo, Win a Book!Celebrate Family Read Night with us! All ages.Register by calling the Youth Services Department at 618-452-6238 ext 720
