Bingo for Books

Six Mile Regional Library District- Niedringhaus Building 2001 Delmar Avenue, Granite City, Illinois 62040

November 21 — 6 PM

2001 Delmar Ave

Play Bingo, Win a Book!

Celebrate Family Read Night with us!

All ages.

Register by calling the Youth Services Department at 618-452-6238 ext 720

618-452-6238
