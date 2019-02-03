Birds of Winter Eagle Sundays
Join us at the center for Eagle viewing from the warmth of the center! We can guarantee you'll see at least one Eagle because World Bird Sanctuary will be here with one of their stunning Bald Eagles! For more information, call (636) 899-0090.
