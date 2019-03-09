Black Light Bingo

Charity Christian Center 25479 Bluebird Ln & Highway 109, Jerseyville, Illinois 62052

Includes 10 sheets of 6 games each, glow in the dark dauber, necklace and bracelet

$20 in advance / $25 at the door / Doors open at 5:00pm, bingo starts at 6:00pm

Many raffle prizes and 50/50

Concessions available

Must be 18 years of age

Charity Christian Center 25479 Bluebird Ln & Highway 109, Jerseyville, Illinois 62052
18+, Bingo, Raffle
618-639-7627
