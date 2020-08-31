Blood Drive at Wood River Public Library

× Expand Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive Poster

Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center will be having their Donor Bus in the parking lot of Wood River Public Library on Monday, August 31 from 2:00 - 6:00 pm. Appointments are required as to maintain proper social distancing. Masks are required while donating. Please go to https://bloodcenter.org to register to donate or sign in to make your appointment. For more information, call 866-448-3253.