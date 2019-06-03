Monday, June 3

BLS for Health Care Providers; EMS satellite, 161 N. Bellwood, East Alton; 6-10 p.m. Cost: $45 (check or money order); classes are FREE for any provider within the AMH EMS system or Alton Memorial Hospital.

For information or to register, contact Mary Eisler at mary.eisler@bjc.org or 618-463-7150; or Alex Campbell at alexander.campbell@bjc.org or 618-258-9930.